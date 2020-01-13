5 Things You Need To Know About Barcelona’s New 61-Year-Old Manager

Ceteris paribus, Quique Setién will become the new boss of FC Barcelona.

Concise News reports that this development emerged on Monday after the removal of Ernesto Valverde by the club’s hierarchy.

Multiple reports have strongly indicated that Setien will be the new man to tutor the Lionel Messi-led Barca squad.

The Barcelona board approved the decision for the 61-year-old to become the new Blaugrana boss unanimously, with the former Las Palmas and Real Betis trainer being stoutly mentioned in the press since morning.

This writer understands that there will be no press conference or appearance from anyone tonight, but an official statement will be released on Tuesday, with President Josep Bartomeu and Eric Abidal, Director of football of Barcelona updating the world.

Setien is a follower of the Barcelona philosophy and style, and would provide the perfect match.

His major defect though is that his CV does not carry a top clubside name.

The player-turn-coach is believed to have been picked as Valverde’s successor until June.

Although the contract details are yet to be completed, everything should go smoothly. The imminent new coach’s agent is already in Barcelona, a top Spanish news outlet claims.

This author presents to you five major things to know about the new Barca boss.

Check them out below:

(1) Setién is the last visiting coach to win at Camp Nou. His Real Betis side beat Barça 4-3 in La Liga on November 11th, 2018.

(2) He is a former coach of an African national team – Equatorial Guinea.

(3) He has a son, named Laro Setién who is a professional footballer, a job the sexagenarian retired from.

(4) He likes his side to have control of possession (a mentality Barca share too).

(5) He had in the past been linked with a move to Barcelona (in January 2019), but nothing came of it.

Now, here he comes!

What do you think about Barcelona board’s latest decision?