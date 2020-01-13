2020 UTME: JAMB Explains How To Register For Exam With Ease

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the date for the sales of its registration documents for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) still stands, despite the suspension of the NIN, Concise News reports.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Sunday, said that the process for the acquisition of the PIN remained the same.

He said aside the now suspended use of National Identification Number (NIN) by the board’s management, all other process remain the same.

According to him, no other new process had been introduced by the board as being speculated by some sections of the public.

He emphasised that candidates desirous to sit for the examination should send their surname, first and middle names in that order to 55019 for their UTME PIN and profile code.

He said portal for the registration was expected to be activated on Monday, January 13, the day for the commencement of the sales of the documents.

“Candidates are advised to use one unique telephone number that will be tied to him or her. Those who have also registered for the examination before now should still use the same telephone number to get their UTME PIN.

“We are looking forward to a seemless registration excercise as all logistics to ensure its success have been fully deployed to the various registration centres.

“We will stick to the registration window or calendar as agreed by other examination bodies because they equally have their own examination schedules and will not want a clash.

“To this end, therefore, we also want to implore candidates for Direct Entry to commence the process same day as those for the UTME, as it will close the same day,” he said.

What 2019 UTME candidates should do on JAMB portal as soon as possible

Meanwhile, Benjamin stated that it has come to the notice of the board that a large number of candidates who had been offered admission for the 2019 UTME were yet to accept it.

“We also discovered that some candidates are mistaking such acceptance as being the one put in place by their universities of choice.

“We want to make it clear that clicking ‘accept’ on JAMB’s portal does not attract any fee.

“It is free. Just go to profile on the admission menu and click ‘accept’ and then go ahead to print your admission letter.

“We therefore call on all candidates that have been offered these admissions to do the needful as we round off the process for the 2019 admission on February 17,” he said.