Former BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has taken to Instagram to declare that she still remains a virgin in 2020, due to unavailability of a man.

Concise News reports that Ennada first made the declaration during her stay in the big brother house in 2018.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself which happens to be her first in 2020, the reality star wrote “HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some “Oko Nla” abi “Nla Kofe”, but sadly the future Husband Man didn’t make himself available. So 2020 I remain a Virgin, praise Jesus!”

Meanwhile, last year June, the reality star firmly said she would expose the popular man in the entertainment industry who raped her.

She said the man will be exposed at the right time.

The multi award winning actress revealed that last year she was sexually abused by a popular name in the entertainment industry and was also infected with a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI).

In an interview with the News Men in Abuja, she explained that she stopped talking about the rape because she did not want to be seen more as a victim than the businesswoman and entertainer that she is.

According to her, the rape inspired her film, ‘Tears of a Broken Virgin’ and she would talk further when she is ready.

She said, “I stopped talking about it because I didn’t want people to see me as just a victim. There is so much to it. I am above that but at the right time, I will expose my abuser. He is even in Abuja.