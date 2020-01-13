Home » 2019 Ballers Awards Winners List As Ndidi, Onome Get Prizes

2019 Ballers Awards Winners List As Ndidi, Onome Get Prizes

By - 11 minutes ago on January 13, 2020
Onome Ebi is the first African player to appear at five editions of the World Cup. She achieved that feat in 2019. Photo: Twitter@ EBIONOME

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi was among the winners on Sunday at the 2019 Ballers Awards, claiming the Baller of the Year in the male category.

Concise News reports that Ndidi also won the Midfielder of the Year while Super Falcons star Onome Ebi scooped the Baller of the Year in the female category.

A former Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby took home the Coach of the Year award prize while Odion Ighalo got these awards: Forward of the Year and the Humanitarian of the Year for his good works with Ighalo Orphanage.

Also, Nigerian striker of Belgian descent Cyriel Dessers got the Revelation of the Year prize with William Troost-Ekong winning the Defender of the Year.

Ballers 2019 Awards List of Winners

Below are the winners in the 2019 Ballers Awards:

Baller of the Year (Male) – Wilfred Ndidi

Baller of the Year (female) – Onome Ebi

William Troost-Ekong – Defender of the Year)

Daniel Akpeyi – Goalkeeper of the Year

Tijani Samson – Most Promising Baller

Ibrahim Sunusi – Best Local Based Player

Cyriel Dessers – Revelation of the Year

Thomas Dennerby  – Coach of the Year 

Paul Onuachu – Best Super Eagles Goal of the Year (against Egypt in a friendly game in March 2019).

