Xavi Makes Final Decision On Barcelona

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has on Sunday said ‘no’ to the club as he is hoping to join the La Liga giants in June.

Concise News reports that the current Al-Sadd of Qatar gaffer met with Barca’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oscar Grau and technical director Eric Abidal in the Middle-East to discuss the possibility of succeeding Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou.

Asked about the meeting recently, Xavi expressed his desire to respect the contract he has with Al-Sadd.

This new development – as per Marca – comes as a brief relief for Valverde, who is under intense pressure to improve his team.

There is pessimism among the Barcelona fanbase, who are asking all sorts of questions.

Barcelona are most likely now going to stick with the former Athletic Bilbao manager and can later go back to their roots (Xavi) in the summer.

When the Xavi deal is done, the 39-year-old would know where he stands in a dressing room full of friends and former teammates.

But as at now, for better or for worse, Valverde carries on with the hugely-demanding job.

Barcelona are first in the Spanish top flight and are as well still in the race to be crowned champions of the prestigious UEFA Champions League.