Winners’ Chapel: Nigerians React To Oyedepo’s Dismissal Of ‘Fraudulent’ Church Officials

Nigerians are reacting to the dismissal of some Winners’ Chapel International workers by its founder and presiding Bishop, David Oyedepo, for alleged fraud.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Oyedepo, while addressing pastors, zonal ministers and their assistants, deacons, ushers and other ordained workers of the church, at an annual empowerment summit organised for ordained workers of the church last Saturday, said the perpetrators were mainly accountants.

According to the cleric, the officials were dismissed, but more fraudulent activities were discovered thereafter.

Expressing his displeasure, he said: “Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God? “We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. “Even after we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud. “Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute.” While many Nigerians criticised Bishop Oyedepo for his decision, others defended him.

See some reactions below:

Wrong Move ! the bible says we should forgive those who wrong us, 70 times 70 Oyedepo has once again exhibited his excessive love for MONEY. What then is the difference between him and unbeliever ? https://t.co/Dx8SGeWykI — Godwin Eguono Oyibode (@GodwinEguono) January 12, 2020

But How Come The God Of Oyedepo That Gives Him All The Visions And Prophecies That He Always Shouts Didn’t Show Him When The Officials Were Looting His Church Treasury? Is This Not A Confirmation That This Oyedepo Man Is Just A Business Man? God Cannot Allow Such To His Own! pic.twitter.com/8qp95qot0G — Iké Nná (@IKENNA_____) January 12, 2020

So a church treasury was looted and bishop oyedepo dismissed thoes that were involved, so one fool said he should have seen it in a vision before it happened…. Well he should have but he still caught them so we move 💪. — Australia visa specialist 💯 🇦🇺 (@Haryurlar1) January 12, 2020

Many People Especially The So Called “Born Again” Claim They Don’t Believe In Karma But It’s Clearly Playing Out To Business Man Oyedepo, When He’s Dinning With Looters, Wailing & Supporting Them He Didn’t Know Looting Shall Be His Portion Too, SHIOR! pic.twitter.com/YlfWqPprAG — Iké Nná (@IKENNA_____) January 12, 2020

You’re not wise honestly!! How come moses that God used to rescue Israel from Egypt didn’t allow moses enter the promised land? How come God didn’t prevent Joseph from going through those sufferings in Egypt. Leave oyedepo alone, God’s ways are not our ways Misplaced agenda. https://t.co/gwiIUh6rOv — captain steam 👨🚀 (@nielo_2wit) January 12, 2020

All ye followers of Mephestophilis can say anything you like because talk is cheap, Bishop Oyedepo is right to dismiss those people, you should even be surprised that he let them go without prosecuting them. https://t.co/bt2h8cIsn0 — El alcalde 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@Ojekunle_Bisi) January 12, 2020

The church officials stole millions and the pastor sacked them. Where is the forgiveness once preached and visionary of Christ Jesus advocacy? By their fruits ye shall know them, Oyedepo isn’t different from end time pastors. After una go say nah pastor matter e no concern me 😡 — Ijaw Damsel 🚣🏽‍♀️ (@Dabobelemabo) January 12, 2020