Winners’ Chapel: Nigerians React To Oyedepo’s Dismissal Of ‘Fraudulent’ Church Officials

By - 55 minutes ago on January 12, 2020
Bishop Oyedepo/File Photo

Nigerians are reacting to the dismissal of some Winners’ Chapel International workers by its founder and presiding Bishop, David Oyedepo, for alleged fraud.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Oyedepo, while addressing pastors, zonal ministers and their assistants, deacons, ushers and other ordained workers of the church, at an annual empowerment summit organised for ordained workers of the church last Saturday, said the perpetrators were mainly accountants.

According to the cleric, the officials were dismissed, but more fraudulent activities were discovered thereafter.

Expressing his displeasure, he said: “Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

“We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices.

“Even after we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.

“Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute.”

While many Nigerians criticised Bishop Oyedepo for his decision, others defended him.

