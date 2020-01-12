Transfer: Xavi Speaks On Replacing Valverde Amid Strong Barcelona Links

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has admitted his desire to coach the reigning La Liga champion, but cautions he is is only thinking about his present job at Al-Sadd in the Qatari league.

Concise News reports that Ernesto Valverde is hugely under pressure at the Catalan club, and the latest exit of the club from the Spanish Super Cup last week caused intense rumours about possible sack.

Xavi is believed to be the top choice if Josep Bartomeu pulls the trigger on Valverde.

“I can’t deny that my dream is to coach Barcelona,” Xavi said on Saturday after leading his side to the Qatari cup final.

“I’ve said it so many times, in a lot of interviews.

“Everyone knows that I’m a Barcelona fan, the club are in my heart and my dreams.

“But for now I’m focused on Al-Sadd.”

Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau met with Xavi on Friday and watched Al-Sadd’s semi-final win on Saturday, which saw the club qualify for the final.

“Abidal is my friend,” Xavi added, “I’ve met with him a lot of times.

“I respect Barcelona, I respect Valverde and I respect my contract.

“I’m doing my job here. I’ve been focussing on the semi-final and now I’m thinking about the final.

“I’m very happy to be coaching Al-Sadd and I respect this club a lot.

“I can’t say anything else.”

Although Xavi admitted that he spoke with Abidal and Grau, he wasn’t willing to say what was discussed.

“They were here and we spoke about a lot of things,” Xavi said.

“They were also here to see how Ousmane Dembele is doing.

“That’s it. I’m sorry, but I can’t give any more information.

“I was with Abidal. He’s my friend. That’s it.

“I’m at Al-Sadd and I respect Valverde.”