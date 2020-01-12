Transfer: 25-Year-old Star Midfielder Rejects Manchester United (Here’s Why)

Juventus midfielder, Emre Can has reportedly rejected Premier League side Manchester United due to his past association with league-leaders Liverpool.

Concise News reports that according to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old snubbed ‘giants’ United – who are thought to be interested in bringing him to Manchester this January transfer window – despite being neglected by Coach Maurizio Sarri at Juve.

PSG and Bayern Munich are said to be some of the huge clubs genuinely interested in acquiring the services of the Turk who teamed up with the 34-time Italian champions on a free transfer at the start of last season.

Meanwhile, United – big rivals of Liverpool – are widely reported to be closing in on a deal for Portugal international, Bruno Fernandes.