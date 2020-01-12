Home » Transfer: 25-Year-old Star Midfielder Rejects Manchester United (Here’s Why)

Transfer: 25-Year-old Star Midfielder Rejects Manchester United (Here’s Why)

By - 1 hour ago on January 12, 2020
Transfer: 25-Year-old Star Midfielder Rejects Manchester United (Here's Why)

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Daily Express)

Juventus midfielder, Emre Can has reportedly rejected Premier League side Manchester United due to his past association with league-leaders Liverpool.

Concise News reports that according to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old snubbed ‘giants’ United – who are thought to be interested in bringing him to Manchester this January transfer window – despite being neglected by Coach Maurizio Sarri at Juve.

PSG and Bayern Munich are said to be some of the huge clubs genuinely interested in acquiring the services of the Turk who teamed up with the 34-time Italian champions on a free transfer at the start of last season.

Meanwhile, United – big rivals of Liverpool – are widely reported to be closing in on a deal for Portugal international, Bruno Fernandes.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.