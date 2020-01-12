Tottenham Vs Liverpool: Why Spurs Made It Difficult For Us – Van Dijk

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has pinpointed Tottenham Hotspur’s hunger to avenge their last year’s UEFA Champions League defeat in Madrid as the reason it seemed difficult triumphing over them on Saturday.

Concise News reports that league-leaders Liverpool won the English Premier League (EPL) encounter one nil in London through a Roberto Firmino first half strike.

The goal sent the Reds 16 points clear at the top. And the colossal figure in the impressive British team rank, Van Dijk stressed the importance of going back to Anfield with maximum points.

“We want to analyse this game and do much better, especially the second half. But three points is massive, especially here. [We’ll now] focus on the next game,” the centre-back told Sky Sports after full-time.

“They are a good side, a fantastic side. The Champions League final must still hurt for them and they want to bounce back – any chance they have, they will try to beat us.

“Especially in the second half, they were pressing us and made it very difficult for us. We should have done better but three points is massive, so we’re very happy with that.”

He added: “[The record] gives us all a good feeling. You see, especially in the second half, there is still room for improvement. So, we’re going to look at the things we have to improve, that’s the mentality we have.

“Obviously we’re in a good situation but there’s still so much work we can do to make it easier at times. It’s a difficult place to come and three points is outstanding for us.”

Liverpool next meet Manchester United in the EPL.