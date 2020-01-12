Home » ‘Sex-For-Rent’ Scandal: Landlord Demands ‘Satisfaction’ Twice A Week

‘Sex-For-Rent’ Scandal: Landlord Demands ‘Satisfaction’ Twice A Week

January 12, 2020
A landlord offered his apartment to a prospective tenant in exchange for sex two times weekly in a weird apartment listing online.

Concise News reports that the advert stated that the accommodation, in Cork, Ireland, would be offered rent-free if a female tenant ‘shared her body twice a week’.

According to the owner of the house, he expected “nothing other than satisfaction twice a week.”

He however pointed out that: “nothing forced, and only mutual.”

The advertisement simply read: “Looking for a female tenant who’s into sharing their body twice a week for payment.”

A journalist initially discovered the ad and contacted the person she believed to be the owner of the house.

The landlord then gave a vivid description of the house but told the inquirer she would have to share a kitchen in the main part of the building.

Meanwhile, there is a strong argument that the landlord violated a law under the Sexual Offences Act in the Republic of Ireland.

