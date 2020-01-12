Queen, Prince Harry To Hold Sussex Talks

Queen Elizabeth has summoned senior royals to Sandringham for face-to-face talks to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

The meeting has been fixed for Monday, January 13.

It was learned that Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales would all attend, while Meghan is expected to join the discussion over the phone from Canada.

Reports say it is hoped that the talks will produce a “next step” on the way to defining the couple’s new relationship with the Royal Family – in line with the Queen’s wish to find a solution within days.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s elder brother, who is the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has spoken of his “sadness” at the broken bond with his brother.

The Sunday Times reports that Prince William told a friend: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.”