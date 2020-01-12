Home » Police React As NYSC Member ‘Commits Suicide’ In Enugu

By - 33 minutes ago on January 12, 2020
2018 Batch “C” (stream 11) Corps members, during the closing ceremony of their Orientation Course at Damare Camp in Yola Adamawa State (image courtesy: Yakubu Uba/JAU/NAN/Concise News

Police in Enugu state, southeast Nigeria, says they have begun investigations into the purported suicide of a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the state.

Concise News understands that Motunrayo, a Batch C Youth Corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze area of Enugu state, purportedly took her life on Friday after reportedly drinking a substance suspected to be Snipper.

The corp member, who was said to have hailed from Ijumu, Kogi state, and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University formerly Kogi State University, Anyigba, was reported to have taken two bottles of Snipper to kill herself.

She was said to have left a suicide note in which she allegedly wrote, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world”.

Spokesperson for the police in Enugu Ebere Amaraizu said: “Yes, police has gotten a report of one Miss Bolufemi Motunrayo a Batch C youth corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka who committed suicide. It’s unfortunate.

“Police has already commenced investigations on circumstances surrounding her death which happened on Friday Jan. 10.”

