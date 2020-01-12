Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Jan. 12th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, January 12th, 2020.

The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, flew a presidential jet to a ceremony in Bauchi State and has sparked off a conversation on social media. Concise News reports that Hanan Buhari was invited to the Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, on Thursday. Hana’s visit, however, elicited a lot of criticism from Nigerians who frowned at the choice of her flying a presidential jet for her personal business.

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife and his children are entitled to use the presidential jet. Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Saturday while reacting to the criticism that followed the use of the presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter to a private ceremony in Bauchi State.

A former Vice President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Issa Aremu has cautioned South-West governors over the establishment of the Amotekun security outfit. Concise News reported that the Amotekun security outfit was launched on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to tackle security issues ravaging Yorubaland. Aremu, while speaking with the press during the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned the governors not to decentralize the police via the backdoor.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said Ndigbo may not produce the country’s leader in 2023 due to their agitation for the creation of Biafra, Concise News reports. This news medium learned that the ACF s Secretary-General Anthony Sani said this recently while reacting to the advice by President Muhammadu Buhari’s associate Isa Funtua to the South-East in its quest for the country’s number one seat.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the National Identity Number (NIN) as part of the registration requirements for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). A statement by JAMB noted that the use of the NIN as a registration requirement for the UTME has been suspended until 2021.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has revealed he discussed steps taken to tackle security issues in the North-Central State with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. Concise News understands that an attack on Plateau State on January 9th which killed 13 persons in Mangu Local Government Area, prompted the meeting between Buhari and Lalong. While speaking after the parley with the Nigerian leader, Lalong revealed that calm has been restored to the area, adding that the North is making plans to start a regional security outfit like the Amotekun in the South-West.

Iran has said that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. The country said this happened due to “human error” after the plane flew close to a sensitive site belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to Iran’s state TV. Iran said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” and was hit by a missile, as the country’s military fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, in a tweet, said the “horrific crash” of the aircraft was an “unforgivable mistake.”

A Nigerian has been identified to be among the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday. Concise News learned that Dauda Onoruoiza was undergoing a three months training with Boeing in Ukraine before the ill-fated crash happened.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 16 points with 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday. The result sends Liverpool into the record books. Also, it’s the best start to top-flight season in Europe’s top five leagues with 21 games, 20 wins and a draw.

Top world leaders have been speaking about claims by Iran that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. The country said it happened due to “human error” after the plane flew close to a sensitive site belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to Iran’s state TV. Iran’s claim has triggered reactions from Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine and Canada.

