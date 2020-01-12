Nigerian Identified As One Of Victims of Ukrainian Plane Crash

A Nigerian has been identified to be among the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday.

Concise News learned that Dauda Onoruoiza was undergoing a three months training with Boeing in Ukraine before the ill-fated crash happened.

It was also gathered that he was on the plane that day to study the mechanical noise and report back to the company to schedule the plane for maintenance on Monday in Ukraine.

Those on board included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians as well as nationals from the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan.

The Iranian government, however, admitted on Saturday that it unintentionally shot down the airplane due to “human error” after the plane flew close to a sensitive site belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to Iran’s state TV.

Iran said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” and was hit by a missile, as the country’s military fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing the US and other foreign troops.

World Leaders React

Concise News reports that Iran’s claim has triggered reactions from Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine and Canada as seen below:

Ukraine “expects full admission of guilt”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Facebook post said “Iran has pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist on a full admission of guilt.”

“We expect from Iran assurances of their readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation, official apologies through diplomatic channels,” he added.

Canada Demands Justice For Victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while mourning the death of its nationals said the entire country was concerned, thereby demanding justice for the families and loved ones of the victims.

“This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Germany: ‘Draw The Right Consequences’

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said “it was important that Iran brought clarity to this issue.

“Now Tehran needs to draw the right consequences in the continued appraisal of this dreadful catastrophe, and take measures to ensure that something like this cannot happen again,” Maas told Funke media.

Russia: ‘Must Learn Lessons’

The chairman of the Russian parliament’s foreign affairs committee said: “If decryption of the black boxes and the work of the investigation do not prove that the Iranian army did this intentionally, and there are no logical reasons for this, the incident must be closed.

“Hoping that lessons will be learned and action taken by all parties,” Konstantin Kosachev was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

France: ‘End Escalation’

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said it was “important to seize this moment to give space to discussions and negotiations” on the Iran nuclear deal.

“The lessons that we should learn from the dramatic sequence of events that we have experienced… is that we must put an end to this escalation,” Parly told France Inter radio.