N-Power: What FG Should Do Before Disengaging Beneficiaries – Social Commentator

By - 37 minutes ago on January 12, 2020
npower news today

Attendees of N-Power training

As rumours are rife of imminent disengagement of 200, 000 beneficiaries from the famed N-Power scheme, a social commentator, Mustapha Kabir Dinki has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to ‘propose solutions on how to transit them to needful engagements’, Concise News reports.

Dinki warned that lack of solid plan for the exiting beneficiaries will mean they will be thrown back to the streets.

This online news medium had earlier reported how the disengagement of the pioneer set of the popular scheme will take place between January and February 2020.

As per Leadership Newspaper, ‘the management of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) had already prepared an exit plan for the outgoing beneficiaries after spending 16 extra months for the two-year programme.’

Dinki wrote on his known Twitter handle on Sunday: “Before you think of disengaging Npower beneficiaries, propose solutions on how to transit them to needful engagements. Otherwise, we will have them added to more than 10 million youths in the Nigerian labour market. So what’s the impact of the scheme?”

