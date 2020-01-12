Latest N-Power News Today 12th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Sunday January 12th, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: What Nigerians Are Saying About Report Of Imminent Disengagement Of Beneficiaries

Nigerians – most especially – N-Power beneficiaries are asking the Federal Government to “clear the air” on Thursday’s report by Leadership Newspaper that 200, 000 volunteers will be removed from the scheme soon.

While many of the Batch A beneficiaries are panicking over the news, few are still optimistic it is mere rumour.

Some Nigerians, meanwhile, are mocking the beneficiaries.

N-Power: What FG Should Do Before Disengaging Beneficiaries – Social Commentator

As rumours are rife of imminent disengagement of 200, 000 beneficiaries from the famed N-Power scheme, a social commentator, Mustapha Kabir Dinki has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to ‘propose solutions on how to transit them to needful engagements’.

Dinki warned that lack of solid plan for the exiting beneficiaries will mean they will be thrown back to the streets.

This online news medium had earlier reported how the disengagement of the pioneer set of the popular scheme will take place between January and February 2020.

As per Leadership Newspaper, 'the management of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) had already prepared an exit plan for the outgoing beneficiaries after spending 16 extra months for the two-year programme.'

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news