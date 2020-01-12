Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 12th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, January 12th, 2020.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has assured the people of Tawari community of adequate security and immediate assistance for the victims of the recent attack in the area.

Some gunmen had on January 2 attacked Tawari community in Kogi Local Government Area, killed over 19 people, burnt down buildings, Churches and palace of the king of the community.

Bello gave the assurance when he visited the Ohimege- Igu of Koto Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, at his palace last Sunday.

The governor’s visit came a day after his deputy, Edward Onoja, visited the community for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack. Read more here.

Kogi: What APC’s Yahaya Bello Said About PDP Chairman’s ‘Sudden’ Death

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of its Kogi West Chairman, Taiwo Kola-Ojo.

Bello disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, last Thursday in Lokoja.

Kola-Ojo slumped last Wednesday while playing tennis and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Bello – of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, stating that the state government and the people shared in their grief.

“It is with heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God that I, on behalf of the government and People of Kogi received the sad demise of one of us, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ojo.

“The death is more touching, especially for the fact that he was actively involved in the recent political activities in the state.

”On behalf of my immediate family and the people of Kogi, I therefore condole with the family of the deceased Chairman and the PDP over this sad news,” he said. Read more here.