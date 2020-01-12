La Liga 2 Club Sack Head Coach Over Leaked Sex-tape

Second-tier La Liga clubside, Malaga have dismissed coach Victor Sanchez del Amo based on disciplinary reasons, Concise News can confirm.
Del Amo – a La Liga and Champions League winner during his playing days – had originally been suspended over the leaking of a video with sexually explicit content on Tuesday.
The trainer claims he is a victim of blackmail.
“MCF have decided to terminate the contract of Victor Sanchez del Amo with immediate effect on January 11, 2020,” Malaga stated in a statement.
“MCF have made their best efforts to be able to resolve the existing situation in a friendly manner through intense negotiations with Victor Sanchez del Amo. However, despite the continuous and incessant efforts of the club, arriving at a friendly separation hasn’t been possible.
“As a result, MCF have decided to dismiss Victor Sanchez del Amo based on disciplinary causes, in accordance with the applicable rules.
“MCF have taken this decision considering the serious harm caused to the institution by the recent non-sporting events, in the objective of minimising its impact on the team and the whole MCF organisation.”
Furthermore, the release announced Sergio Pellicer as boss in interim capacity as the club look to find a new lead trainer.
