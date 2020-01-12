Iran Plane Downing: Security Forces Deployed As Protests Linger

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran Sunday to continue their protest after their country’s leaders admitted that the military shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board.

It was observed that demonstrators gathered at universities in Tehran and at sites in other cities, calling for senior officials to go, with riot police battling to contain them.

Concise News reports that Iran, Saturday, admitted that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane.

The country said this happened due to “human error” after the plane flew close to a sensitive site belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to Iran’s state TV.

Iran said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” and was hit by a missile, as the country’s military fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops.

Those on board included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians as well as nationals from the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan.

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq on 3 January.