Five Brilliant Forwards Available To Replace Barcelona’s Luis Suarez This January Transfer Window

With Sunday’s news that lethal Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez will be out for four months following an injury sustained in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid last Thursday, this writer takes a look at some of the options available for the Catalan giants.

This fresh year means that plenty of players are entering the final six months of their professional contracts.

One of the implications of this is that the big clubs (like Barcelona) can purchase back-ups or replacement(s) for the top choice players this winter transfer window.

In the current season, Suarez has netted 17 club goals (UEFA Champions League, La Liga and friendlies).

Like Lionel Messi, the former Liverpool man is so reliable in this not-too-convincing Barcelona team.

Although they have the eye-catching Ansu Fati, truth is Suarez needs to be replaced as soon as possible!

Here, this author rounds up five of the biggest names who could move to FC Barcelona to replace the injured Uruguayan.

(1) Willian

The Chelsea winger looked to be off when Barcelona showed interest but stayed put at Stamford Bridge.

He is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the two parties battling to agree on the length of the contract and Barca could make another swoop.

But in Frank Lampard’s maiden season at the helm, Willian has shown he still has the quality – and much-needed experience in the young squad – to play a major role for the Stamford Bridge club.

He is South American like Suarez, and an established name in world football. Hence, he is a very feasible option for Ernesto Valverde’s team.

(2) Edinson Cavani

Cavani made a name for himself in Italy with Napoli, before teaming up with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2013.

His impressive goal haul of 196 goals in 289 appearances at the end of last year made him one of the most consistent strikers in Europe.

But with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead in the pecking order, PSG may be willing to let Cavani depart – and Barca could now pounce. Atletico Madrid are believed to be genuinely interested in signing him though. But as things stand, it is now a question of who wants him more!

(3) Dries Mertens

The Belgian forward was one of many players to feel the full wrath of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Although, presently Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking at Mertens, Barca could switch attention to him. This is a player who broke the legendary Diego Maradona’s goal-scoring record at Napoli. He would not be a bad choice.

(4) Pedro

Like Willian, Pedro is another Chelsea winger out of contract in the summer. But unlike his team-mate, his time looks close to being over with just very few Premier League starts this season.

He has dropped behind Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order and it looks as though his only chance of regular football is by exiting the London club.

A return to Barcelona is reportedly on the cards – and the Spanish athlete has repeatedly expressed his willingness to return ‘home’ to Barca if they come calling. Go get him!

(5) Olivier Giroud

The Chelsea striker looked set to take centre stage after Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain exited Stamford Bridge. However, Tammy Abraham’s positive performances and the impressive cameos from Michy Batshuayi mean the French World Cup winner is barely making match-day squads, let alone the pitch of play.

Inter are thought to have agreed personal terms with Giroud, still, Barca could hijack the deal!

Giroud, 33, could be given a lifeline at Barca.

Proven goalscorer he is!