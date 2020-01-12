Sergio Aguero netted his 12th hat-trick as ruthless Manchester City cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to 14 points with a 6-1 hammering of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Riyad Mahrez scored the first two, with Gabriel Jesus also finding the back of the net as Pep Guardiola’s men crushed their hosts.

The result leaves City second, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

“It’s tough when you come up against world-class teams,” Villa boss Dean Smith said.

“There’s a professional pride as a coach and a team, and the third goal summed it up – they had about 20 passes without us laying a glove on them.

“We gave them too much respect.

“Our season is not going to be defined by defeats by Man City and Liverpool. You have to learn from this.

“We have to ask why weren’t we competitive and why we gave them too much respect.”