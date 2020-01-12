Home » Complete List Of Winners At Soundcity MVP Awards 2020

Complete List Of Winners At Soundcity MVP Awards 2020

By - 5 minutes ago on January 12, 2020

Soundcity MVP Awards

The Soundcity MVP Award Festival was held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos on Saturday with the outstanding performances by some Top African artiste such as Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Tekno and Tiwa Savage among others.

The new fishes Joeboy and Rema also graced the stage with other top entertainment celebrities. African’s golden girl, Bonang Matheba was the Host and she made the show it a beautiful one alongside all awards presenters.

For the Awards night, Rema outshines his peers as Burna Boy shows he is the real MVP once again by earning himself the 3 main big Awards.

See the full list of winners and their category below

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) – Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido (NG)
Daz How Star Do – Skibii (NG)
Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG)
Inama – Diamond PlatNumz (TZ)

Best Pop

Innos B (CG)
Nandy (TZ)
JoeBoy (NG) – Winner
Otile Brown (KE)
Kizz Daniel (NG)
Teni (NG)
Mayorkun (NG)
Rayvanny (TZ)
Naira Marley (NG)

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH) – Winner
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)

African Producer of the Year

Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG) – Winner
S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) – Winner
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)

Digital Artiste of the Year

Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Davido (NG) – Winner
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Kizz Daniel (NG)
Mr Eazi (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Wizkid (NG)

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Song of the Year

Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Malwhede – King Monada (SA)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Case – Teni (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)

Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner

Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy – Winner

Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua – Winner

Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja – Winner

Excellence in Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo – Winner

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.