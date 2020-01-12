Army Provides Update On Killing Of 100 Bandits In Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigerian army says troops of operation Hadarin Daji have launched attacks on various camps of suspected bandits in four local government areas of Zamfara and Katsina states.

The troops were said to have also killed more than one hundred bandits, destroyed their camps and recovered assorted dangerous weapons and rescued ten kidnapped victims.

While the kinetic operation was carried out in Anka, Maru, and Bukkuyum in Zamfara, the other operation was executed in Jubia, Katsina, following the recent upsurge in activities of bandits.

A statement from the Acting Force information officer of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, says between December 16, 2019, to 9 January 2020, the troops of Operation Haradin Daji, comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Airforce, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies, conducted several clearance operations.

The statement further said troops apprehended a high-profile gunrunner named “Kunene”, who is responsible for the inflow of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons to the region.

Also, troops apprehended three suspected bandits; Abubakar Kiri Koloma, Abubakar Ibrahim and Haruna Alhaji Yaro, and 2 notorious drug dealers; Kabiru Abubakar Isah and Hamisu Dan-kwanba at various locations in Zamfara state during the period.