2023: Ex-Minister Reacts To Report Of Meeting Tinubu, Atiku

Former minister of information Labaran Maku has denied reports that he met with chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar to float a new political party.

Maku, who is the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), dismissed the speculation on Sunday in Wakama, Akun, Nasarawa State.

He urged his supporters and other Nigerians to disregard the reports in its totality.

“Please disregard such report. It’s the fakest news of the year promoted by some frightened detractors in Nasarawa state who are scared of the widespread popularity of APGA,” he said.

“I haven’t met Asiwaju Tinubu for years and I am in APGA by choice having considered all the other options.

“Just last week, there was a report on Eyewitness newspaper in Nasarawa state titled ‘2023: Maku, Umbugadu talks on Consensus Reaches Advanced stage’.

“Such report is fake news targeting at scattering my supporters and my well wishers.

“Yesterday, another report titled ‘Tinubu, Maku, others in talks to float new party ahead 2023.

“That I held meeting with Tinubu, others in my country home Wakama, such report is a fake news.”

There was a report on social media that Tinubu had, on 10 January, held a closed door meeting with Maku at his Wakama country home.

The report claimed that former Senate President Bukola Saraki, governors Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed also attended the meeting.