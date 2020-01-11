Why Toke Makinwa Said African Parents Ruin Lives

Hours after saying she prefers dogs to humans, OAP Toke Makinwa, is of the opinion that African parents are the “worst set of parents” in the whole world.

Speaking during a recent episode of her vlog, Makinwa criticised parenting values among African families.

According to the 35-year-old, African parents have ruined the lives of many children in numerous ways especially in the aspect of building self esteem.

“Thanks to African parents for ruining our lives. Growing up in an African home, there are certain things we never had the balls to say. Even now, I’m 35. I still can’t stand up to my parents,” she said.

“African parents are the worst set of parents in the whole wide world. You never have an option on things that are coming in an African home. As a child, you’re told what to read in school.

“They don’t tell you what you’re good at but what they think you should be doing. It’s like, ‘I want to have a doctor, so my child must read medicine.’ Even if you do shit in maths, you’ll be an accountant.

“African parents don’t apologize. They’re never wrong. Doesn’t that bother you? How dare you say they are wrong? You almost become less confident because of the scoldings of an African mother.”

Speaking on the kind of relationship she had with her parents, Makinwa said she still looks away when sex scenes play out on TV in the presence of her mother — even at the age of 35.

“Our parents have sex. But we can’t envision it. Things happened to me: If a boy calls you on the phone or writes a love letter, you’re finished! Going to church? We did it because they wanted us to,” she added.

“They told us to stay away from boys. We did for so long that we don’t have boyfriends. But when you’re older and are yet to marry, they call all sorts of pastors to pray for you. Something is wrong!”

Meanwhile, Makinwa stated the usefulness of such training by African parents, saying many would have gone astray.