Trump Speaks On Harry, Meghan’s Decision To Step Back As Senior Royals

United States president, Donald Trump has on Friday said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as “senior” royals was “sad”.

Concise News reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, which was also shared on their Instagram handle said they plan to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution”.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

According to reports, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who is Harry’s grandmother, was not consulted before the couple made the announcement .

Reacting, Trump said even though he has so much respect for the queen, he tries not to get involved in the whole thing.

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing. I just have such respect for the Queen I don’t think this should be happening to her,” Trump added in an interview with Fox News that was partially aired on Friday.

Meanwhile, the US president had in an interview with British newspaper The Sun, last year called Meghan “nasty” after finding out that she did not support his election.