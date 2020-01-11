Super Cup: It’s Shameful Losing To Atletico Madrid, Messi Laments

Lionel Messi has described the team’s 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup as a “shame,” adding that they could have sealed the match.
Barca led Atleti 2-1 with nine minutes left but instead capitulated in the encounter on Thursday with Messi claiming his teammates made mistakes like children.
According to the Argentine, the Camp Nou side switched off for some time during the match, admitting that it was a big blow to have lost the game since they were the better team.
“It’s a shame because we switched off for a few moments and made children’s mistakes,” Messi said. “We should have closed out the match.
“It’s a blow for us, especially as we were the better team. Our mistakes cost us dearly.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.