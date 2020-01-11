Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy appears to be having zero tolerance for activities of motivational speakers in 2020.

Concise News reports that Rude Boy, in an Instagram post on Firday, January 10, asked motivational speakers to stay away from him.

According to the “Audio Money” crooner who described himself as “musically rude” he is set to fire back at them in 2020.

He wrote “I Started my business with two cups of garri.Now I have 7 mansions in banana island. Dear Motivational speakers, please avoid me this 2020.Thanks.

See his post below