Presidency Speaks As Buhari’s Daughter Flies Presidential Jet

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife and his children are entitled to use the presidential jet, Concise News reports.

Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Saturday while reacting to the criticism that followed the use of the presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter to a private ceremony in Bauchi State.

Concise News reports that Hanan Buhari was invited to the Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, on Thursday.

Hanan, a first-class graduate of photography from a university in the United Kingdom, was accorded a warm reception by the state’s officials who were waiting for her at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

The daughter of the president was said to have visited the state to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state as a professional photographer.

However, Shehu noted that the presidency authorised the visit and informed the office of the national security adviser (NSA) to release the jet.

Shehu said: “It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised,”

“It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others.

“These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”