Plateau Attack: What I Discussed With President Buhari – Gov. Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has revealed he discussed steps taken to tackle security issues in the North-Central State with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Concise News understands that an attack on Plateau State on January 9th which killed 13 persons in Mangu Local Government Area, prompted the meeting between Buhari and Lalong.

While speaking after the parley with the Nigerian leader, Lalong revealed that calm has been restored to the area, adding that the North is making plans to start a regional security outfit like the Amotekun in the South-West.

“When you talk about North Central, I am the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum; I think we have taken a decision sometimes last year; when this issue came, you understand, at one time, I met the president; and we told him what we are doing,” he told State House correspondents.

“We set up committees and the committees have worked very hard; we started our meetings even from the North-West; we had a meeting in Katsina; we are going back to have another meeting in the North-Central.

“The situation in the South may not be the same in the North but in the North, we are also looking at some ways we will also address these issues.

“So, we have gone ahead to put in committees and those committees have done their work and we are now expecting to have a meeting to address the issues and look at ways of addressing these issues once and for all.

“Two, in the North, we have also agreed to key into community policing; at the level of the committee, they are already very far; each state is already neck-deep in respect to community policing; the one in the South, I have not read the document.’’

On the Mangu attack, Lalong confirmed that it began as cattle rustlers took away over 100 cows, adding that they were stopped by some youths who helped in rescuing over 100 cows and arrested some of the rustlers.

“It is like the rustlers who escaped; part of them came back and started attacking and killing people in the villages,” he said. “It was quite unfortunate; at the time they got there, security too got there; I must say the security personnel did very well because they were also there otherwise the level of casualties would have been much.

“Those people had heavy arms and the youths had no arms but they did their best; two of them sacrificed their lives and the next thing before I got there was that the people were beginning to do reprisal attack.

“So, by the time of the reprisal attack, about three people were killed; so, it makes a total of about 13 people. We were able to address the people and the people understood and they are very calm.

“Life has gone back to normal but an investigation is still going on and we have put in heavy eyes on security to follow and get the culprits.”