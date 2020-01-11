Oyedepo Blows Hot As Top Officials Loot Church’s Treasury

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has expressed his disappointment that high top officials “perpetrated fraud” in the church.

Oyedepo, while addressing pastors, zonal ministers and their assistants, deacons, ushers and other ordained workers of the church, at an annual empowerment summit organised for ordained workers of the church last Saturday, said the perpetrators were mainly accountants.

According to the cleric, the officials were dismissed but more fraudulent activities were discovered thereafter.