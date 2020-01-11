Oyedepo Blows Hot As Top Officials Loot Church’s Treasury

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has expressed his disappointment that high top officials “perpetrated fraud” in the church.
Oyedepo, while addressing pastors, zonal ministers and their assistants, deacons, ushers and other ordained workers of the church, at an annual empowerment summit organised for ordained workers of the church last Saturday, said the perpetrators were mainly accountants.
According to the cleric, the officials were dismissed but more fraudulent activities were discovered thereafter.
Expressing his displeasure, he said: “Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?
“We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices.
“Even after we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.
“Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute.”
Speaking further, Oyedepo advised the attendees of the event against employing the dismissed officials saying because he knew they “will come to you for employment.”
“Don’t employ them and don’t sympathise with them. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.