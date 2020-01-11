Outrage As Buhari’s Daughter Flies Presidential Jet To Private Event

The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, flew a presidential jet to a ceremony in Bauchi State and has sparked off a conversation on social media.

Concise News reports that Hanan Buhari was invited to the Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, on Thursday.

Hanan, a first-class graduate of photography from a university in the United Kingdom, was accorded a warm reception by the state’s officials who were waiting for her at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

The daughter of the president was said to have visited the state to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state as a professional photographer.

Hana’s visit, however, elicited a lot of criticism from Nigerians who frowned at the choice of her flying a presidential jet for her personal business.