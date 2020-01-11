Nigerian singer, Jaywon has taken to social media to advise his followers against visiting a club identified as Sluggers in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Jaywon gave the advise in an Instagram post on Saturday, where he narrated how he was robbed at Sluggers which he describes as the “deadest” club in Ibadan.

According to the “Aje” singer, he was robbed alongside his nephew, within the club compound.

He also alleged that the manager fought them, rather than address the issue,

“Deadest club in ibadan. Don’t go there ooo. Me and my nephew got robbed right inside the club compound (Club Sluggers) and the manager still have the mind to fight us. Go there at your own risk #Sluggers”Jaywon wrote