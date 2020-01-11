Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, January 11th, 2020.

An officer of the Nigerian Air Force has been killed and several others injured in an ambush at Unguwan Yako, close, along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road. Concise News understands that two vehicles belonging to the Air force were set ablaze by suspected bandits in the incident which happened on Thursday. Spokesperson of the Force, Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Friday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has warned Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese to stop dividing Nigerians along religious lines. Concise News learned that Mohammed was reacting to Bishop Kukah’s claims that the Federal Government and Boko Haram are fanning the Islamization of Nigeria.

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has faulted the creation of Amotekun in the South-West, claiming it is not different from the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Concise News reports that Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday as part of measures to curb crime in Yoruba land. But the NYCN in a statement faulted the move, describing Amotekun as the “military wing” of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts And Culture (NCAC), has said that he is being victimised for shutting down Arts and Crafts village. Runsewe said this one day after he was sentenced to prison for contempt of court.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is to investigate the allegation of bribery against it personnel along the nation’s borders. Concise News reports that the Public Relations Officer of NIS, Sunday James, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he ventured into politics because he had no issue of corruption and wanted to serve Nigerians with integrity, Concise News reports. Buhari said this when youth leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has admitted his government should have done well in the fight against corruption, Concise News reports. Jonathan said this at the Eagles Square, Abuja, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) non-elective national convention.

The Nigerian Police has condemned one of its officers who was spotted with a POS while asking a young man for his ATM card on a busy road. In a statement released on its Twitter handle on Friday, the Force said that it has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of some of those spotted in the video.

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo has said it is a dream come true to team up with Getafe in the Spanish La Liga side, Concise News reports. This news medium learned that Etebo joined Getafe on Thursday on a six-month loan deal from English Championship side Stoke City.

United States President Donald Trump has approved new sanctions against Iran and eight of its senior officials, Concise News reports. US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, and Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, made this known on Friday while briefing the press in Washington DC.

That's the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.