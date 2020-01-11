Nigerian Author Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike Dies At 88

One of Nigeria’s most prolific authors and traditional rulers, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, has died at the age of 88, Concise News reports.

The novelist, who is the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, died on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, C Don Adinuba, confirmed his death in a statement on Friday.

Adinuba said: “Goodnight, Prof Chukwuemeka Ike (1931-January, 9, 2020). We all drank from the fountain of The Bottled Leopard as students to assuage our curiousity for mystery. We were stunned by the shenanigans of Expo ’77 and thrilled, to no end, by Sunset at Dawn.

“As you join your ancestors, let’s pray you never stumble from The Chicken Chasers or undone by Conspiracy of Silence. Adieu, a great man of letters, a king who wore humility like a robe.”

Prof Ike was born on 28, 1931 in Anambra state to Charles and Dinah (Ezeani) Ike. He married Adebimpe Olurinsola Abimbolu, a librarian, professor of library science, and educational administrator.

Some of his novels including From Toads for Supper (1965), The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.