My Experience While Campaigning For Sanwo-Olu- KSB

Nigerian singer, Kenny Saint Brown aka KSB has said that working with campaign team for Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was “rough with much uncertainties”

Speaking in a recent interview, KSB said the entire process was difficult as they had to unseat a sitting governor.

“That particular Sanwo-Olu campaign was rough because we were unseating a sitting governor from the same party. It was strange, there were a lot of uncertainties. There were a lot of divisions even amongst ourselves.

“There was plenty of suspicions, a lot of pain, disappointments because you know you belong to that party anyway, you have a link or relationship with the other one. You’re looking at your leaders and asking are you sure we’re doing the right thing?

“You want to ask why do we need to change something that is working and they tell you what you think is working is not working and that why we want to bring in somebody that’s been part of what has been working to make things work better.

“We worked tirelessly everyday, there was no Sunday, no holiday. I worked directly with the DG who is now the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde. We were working and we didn’t have closing time. That was when I realized that ‘Oselu’ is bigger than politics o. Oselu is bigger than politics o, in fact, they need to find a more suitable word for Oselu

“When we were campaigning for Ambode, it was like a jamboree. But this time, it wasn’t like that. To campaign for Sanwo-Olu, it was like trying to get the devil born again. And I also worked directly with his wife who was a medical doctor and who was not aware of the demands of the office her husband was going for.

“She didn’t like the limelight and we had to work with her, we had to work with the Iyalojas. We had to strategise and ensure the money we were spending didn’t go down the drain.

“There was a day the bodyguards dislocated my hand while they thought they were helping me get out of the car. But we thank God that Sanwo-Olu eventually emerged the governor and to God be the glory. “