Grammy 2020: Basket Mouth Optimistic Burna Boy Will Win

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has joined the host of celebrities who are confident that afrofusion star, Burna Boy will make the country proud by winning Grammy award.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy was nominated in the Grammy’s World Music category for his album ‘African Giant‘ which was released on Friday, July 26.

Speaking during an interview with HipTV, Basketmouth, spoke on Burna Boy’s career, saying “He (Burna Boy) is going to win it for sure, I know. I don’t see why he won’t win it.

“And after he wins it, trust me, it won’t be the last from Nigeria because you know Nigerians, we are very hardworking, we are persistent and we love to win. So, it is going to motivate a colony of artistes that go out there to take all the Grammys.”

Also speaking on major achievements in music industry during the past year, the comedian praised entertainers for jobs well done.

“2019 was the birth of Nigerian entertainment to the world. In terms of movies, music, comedies and even literature. Everyone one did well. We’ve been flourishing entertainment-wise and I am honoured to be experiencing this and I know this is the beginning of more to come,” he said.