EPL: Leicester City Boss Issues Fresh Update On Nigerian Star’s Injury

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has successfully undergone surgery and started rehabilitation after a knee injury he suffered on Wednesday.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian got the injury as the Foxes prepared for their Carabao Cup 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa.

The former U-17 World Cup winner, 23, is expected to be back in action for Brendan Rodgers’ side in February after full rehabilitation.

While speaking, Friday, as the King Power outfit prepare to host Southampton this weekend in a Premier League clash, Rodgers said the player is recovering well.

“It (Ndidi’s surgery) went very well,” Rodgers said. “It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that (three or four weeks). Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.”

Ndidi had featured in 24 matches in all competitions for the Foxes and netted twice in the Premier League before his recent injury.