EFCC: Shehu Sani Is Doing Fine But Has ‘Questions To Answer’ – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has claimed the anti-crime body is treating a former Senator of Kaduna Central Shehu Sani well contrary to insinuations.

Concise News reports that Sani is being held by the agency for allegedly getting $25,000 from an auto dealer Sani Dauda to bribe EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu to shield him from an investigation by the body.

In a statement by the EFCC on Friday, it noted that the former lawmaker is being treated well and that his fundament human rights are not being violated.

It described claims of a breach of his fundamental human rights by some persons as their imagination, adding that it is unfortunate.

“Let it be stated clearly that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards his alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC,” the EFCC said.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect being probed for a serious offence like the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offence. It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains.”