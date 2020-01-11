Resident doctors working at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo and Akure have embarked on indefinite strike, over unpaid salaries.

Concise News understands that the doctors who assembled at premises of the hospital in Akure displayed placards with several inscriptions such as “We are asking for what we have worked for”, “ We work on empty stomach,” “A hungry Doctor is a danger to the society”, “ Our salary is our right, not a gift. Please pay our arrears”, “Arakunrin Akeredolu does not owe salary, why is UNIMEDTHC different”, among others.

Speaking on Friday, the Chairman, Media Committee, Association of Resident Doctors, UNIMEDTHC, Dr. Taiwo Olagbe said the government owed six months salaries and is yet to fulfill all promises made in December 2019.

According to him, “the management selected 33 out of over 150 doctors and paid them one month while others have nothing to give to their families for the yuletide.”

The doctors however, gave conditions on which they could return to wards, saying “All our arrears and backlog of salaries be cleared with immediate effect; issue of our welfare should be addressed and concerted action taken; that our wages and remuneration be paid directly into our accounts, we don’t want intermediary; that our strike has commenced at 12 midnight is total and indefinite till all our agitations are resolved, that we are against any form of victimization during and after the strike, if any of such happens, we will not hesitate to call out our members.”

They further appealed to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to strive harder in the management of the teaching hospital as well as pay their salaries.

Responding to the doctors’ outcries, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro assured that the government would work towards paying their outstanding salaries as soon as possible.