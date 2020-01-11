Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal: What Arteta Said Ahead Match

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has described Wilfred Zaha as a “terrific player” as the Gunners face a tough away Premier League match at the Selhurst Park.

Concise News understands that Arsenal and Palace will square off in the Premier League encounter on Saturday with the Gunners having won their last two games against Manchester United and Leeds (FA Cup).

Zaha was a thorn in the flesh for Arsenal as Palace held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture of the tie, October 2019 and Arteta has admitted the Ivorian has the ability to make things happen.

“One of the things to be aware of, 100 per cent,” the Spanish gaffer said. “We know Wilf and the type of talent he is. When he gets isolated in one-on-one situations, we know what he can do. Of course, it will be part of the gameplan.”

According to him, “I think he’s a terrific player and I think the impact he’s had in the Premier League in the last few years has been phenomenal. His ability to create chances on his own is unique.”

On playing against Roy Hodgson, the former Manchester City assistant coach and Everton player admitted that”Every time I played there, I suffered.

“It was always tough. It is a very complicated stadium. He is a manager with incredible experience and what he is doing there, it is very impressive and it will be tough.”

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Match Time

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal match live by 1:30 pm which is the kickoff time (Nigeria/West Africa Time).