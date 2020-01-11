CAF Awards 2019: Nigerians Not Voting Me Made Win Sweeter – Oshoala

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala is not bothered about reports that Nigerians snubbed her while voting at the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

Concise News reported that Oshoala was crowned the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year, Tuesday, in a ceremony in Egypt with Senegal’s Sadio Mane claiming the prize in the men’s category.

Oshoala, who equalled compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha’s record with the award, had 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout as South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana had 247 votes.

Thirty, the vote difference between Oshoala and Nchout, was the closest gap ever in the CAF award with Nigerians berating five persons (Nigerians), including Perpetua, who did not pick their compatriot as their first-choice.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona Femeni, has, however, said, the development “made the victory more sweet [sic], describing herself as a “child of the continent.”

She said this while replying a tweet from one Olonitola Tunde Victor (@thestatewriter) who wondered why none of Nigeria’s five representatives voted for their compatriot.

“Only 5 Nigerians had the opportunity to vote for @AsisatOshoala in the recently concluded CAF awards and none of the five voted for her,” he tweeted. “But she eventually won. Jack Ma said it all, that’s life. Sarz matter tire person #EndSARS.”

Only 5 Nigerians had the opportunity to vote for @AsisatOshoala in the recently concluded CAF awards and none of the five voted for her. But she eventually won.

Jack Ma said it all, that's life. Sarz matter tire person #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/DyumgquPmD — Olonitola Tunde Victor (@thestatewriter) January 9, 2020

While responding to the tweet, the four-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year, said, it is a blessing to know that her impact cuts across Africa.

“It only made the victory more sweet [sic] …..CHILD OF THE CONTINENT,” she wrote. “It’s a blessing to know how much lives I’ve touched and inspired across AFRICA in my young age. All love from this side.”