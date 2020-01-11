Buhari Reacts To Death Of Prof Chukwuemeka Ike

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of Anambra over the death of renowned author and scholar Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike.

Concise News reports that Ike, who was also the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom in the state, died on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, Buhari sympathized with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler.

The president lauded Ike’s loyalty to the nation, saying it would continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.

According to him, the writer will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like ‘Toads for Supper,’ ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ “Sunset at Dawn,’ The Bottled Leopard’ and other publications.

Buhari further affirmed that the late traditional ruler understood the depth and richness of African cultures and the power of the narratives, exploring every opportunity to showcase Nigeria, and Africa, to the world.