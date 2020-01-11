Atiku Mourns Nigerian Author Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has mourned the death of a Nigerian author, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, who died at the age of 88.

Concise News reports that the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, and author of ‘The Bottled Leopard’, died on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2019 election, in a post on Friday, expressed sadness over the death of the novelist.

The tweet read: “I mourn one of Nigeria’s prolific novelist and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu in Anambra State, HRH (Prof) Chukwuemeka Ike, (the Ikelionwu IX).

“He will be remembered for his classics: Toads for Supper & Sunset at Dawn, among others. May he rest in peace.”

I mourn one of Nigeria’s prolific novelist & traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu in Anambra State, HRH (Prof) Chukwuemeka Ike, (the Ikelionwu IX). He will be remembered for his classics: Toads for Supper & Sunset at Dawn, among others. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/cOvUVj8zaU — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 10, 2020

Prof Ike was born on 28, 1931 in Anambra state to Charles and Dinah (Ezeani) Ike. He married Adebimpe Olurinsola Abimbolu, a librarian, professor of library science, and educational administrator.

Some of his novels including From Toads for Supper (1965), The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.