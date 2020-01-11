APC Reacts As Appeal Court Dismisses Lokpobiri’s Case Against Lyon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the judgment which struck the suit challenging the emergence of David Lyon as its governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

Concise News had reported that the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt threw out the suit instituted by Heineken Lokpobiri, a former Minister of State for Agriculture, against Lyon and the APC alleging that he won the September 4 governorship primary election of the party.

Reacting to the ruling, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, while speaking to newsmen on Saturday said the ruling is an affirmation that the APC direct primaries was credible and reflected the wish of APC members.

Nabena also congratulated the APC and David Lyon on the Appeal Court’s overwhelming affirmation of his candidature.

He said: “The Court of Appeal in delivering its verdict have sided with party members and defended their votes which they overwhelmingly gave Chief David Lyon to move Bayelsa State to the Next Level.

“While Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has a legitimate right to contest the outcome of the Direct Primaries through legal means, it is now clear through the Appeal Court ruling that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri had no case ab initio.

“I now call on all who mean well for our dear Bayelsa to rally around and support the incoming administration of Chief David Lyon whose campaign development blueprint, when implemented, will deliver homegrown initiatives to ensure progress, peace and stability of the state and indeed the Niger Delta.

“Finally, I invite Bayelsans to enjoy responsibly a glass of Heineken over this heartwarming Appeal Court ruling.”