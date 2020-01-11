Amotekun: IPOB Speaks On Establishment Of Security Formation

The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lauded governors of the South-West for starting a security outfit, South West Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun.

Concise News understands that the Amotekun was launched on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State by the six governors of the region with a view to tackling insecurity in Yorubaland.

While reacting to the development, IPOB in a statement on Saturday, said the establishment of the Amotekun has vindicated the leader of the group Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the pro-Biafra group, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu commend South-West governors, elders, stakeholders and politicians for their doggedness and courage to protect their people and their region from the evil hands of Fulani terrorists herdsmen and Nigeria government jihadi soldiers- the systematic strategy and effort of the ruling Fulani cabal to continually provide financial and logistical support to Fulani terrorists and Islamic extremists in military and police uniforms to rampage and kill innocent citizens at will.

“This is not the first time in recent weeks that our leader’s position and approach has been vindicated by events and utterances from other ethnic groups within Nigeria.

“The inescapable truth remains that Bishop Kukah’s commendable utterances about the Jihadi intent of the present regime in Nigeria and formation of a Yoruba vigilante by OPC are all lines of reasoning and event consistently canvassed and championed by IPOB in the past. The fact remains that Nigeria as presently constituted is the greatest threat to life and peace.

“The Yoruba decision and effort to launch Operation Amotekun security outfit just like our leader launched BSS in 2017 is most commendable.”

It added: “What we find horribly appalling however is that those who were at the forefront of misrepresenting and condemning our leader for having the vision and foresightedness to challenge Fulani terrorism in Nigeria are today praise-singing the introduction of Amotekun.

“Even the shamelessly treacherous Ohaneze Ndigbo and South-East Governors Forum that actively connived with their Fulani masters to launch a deadly military invasion of Biafraland on the back of the launch of BSS are today openly praising Yoruba leaders for backing OPC’s Amotekun project when they themselves heartlessly sold out IPOB for a pot of porridge.

“Notwithstanding the barefaced envy and jealousy directed towards IPOB by some political class and sections of uninformed talking heads, we IPOB are delighted that we continue to set the pace of radical thinking and social change within and outside Nigeria.

“IPOB wholeheartedly welcome Amotekun and say good morning to those who out of ignorance, poor sense of vision, lack of reasoning and self-consuming jealousy fought against the formation BSS. They should cover their faces in shame if they have any face left after this.

“It is about time people acknowledged openly and without shame that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is always right.”