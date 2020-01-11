Amotekun: Ex-NLC Boss Cautions South-West Govs. Over Security Body

A former Vice President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Issa Aremu has cautioned South-West governors over the establishment of the Amotekun security outfit.

Concise News reported that the Amotekun security outfit was launched on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to tackle security issues ravaging Yorubaland.

Arewu, while speaking with the press during the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned the governors not to decentralize the police via the backdoor.

According to him, security is on the exclusive list of the nation’s constitution and as such, short term measures should not be used to solve security issues affecting Nigeria.

“It is a very interesting initiative to address the issue of security at the regional level, but I’m not sure whether most Nigerians, including the citizens in the Southwest, are clear about the rules guiding the new security outfit,” he said.

“It has come as a short therapy; I think we need a gradualist approach to addressing our security architecture.

“My advice to the governors is that anything they want to do should be done within the constitutional arrangement of Nigeria; today, security is on the exclusive list of our constitution, we should not decentralise the police through the backdoor, it has to be done through the open door and we should be clear what the terms are.”

He added: “The uniform given to youths, however, defined, are they trained, are they trainable, what do you pay them, what arms do you give them, will it not lead to the proliferation of arms?

“I think we need to be careful, Nigeria needs more policemen and women because we are already under policed in the country.”