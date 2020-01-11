2020 Women’s AFCON: Nigeria Bid To Host Competition

Nigeria are interested in hosting the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 2020, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Concise News reports that the West African country, defending champions of the biennial event, last hosted it in 2016 and are now willing to stage it after Congo-Brazzaville pulled out.

NFF’s Director of Communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sports that Nigeria have “formally written to Caf about the interest to host the event.

“We are working on the bidding documents and we should get it over to Caf soon. This is the home of women’s football and the leading football nation in the continent.

“I believe it’s the right time to do it again. We’ve done it before and we believe it will be like bringing it home again.”

The Super Falcons have won the competition a record eleven times and thrice as hosts – 1998, 2002 and 2016. Ghana hosted the last edition in 2018.