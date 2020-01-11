2020 UTME: JAMB Suspends NIN As Registration Requirement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the National Identity Number (NIN) as part of the registration requirements for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement by JAMB noted that the use of the NIN as a registration requirement for the UTME has been suspended until 2021.

Concise News reports that JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede said this in Abuja on Saturday, saying the development became necessary due to incompetencies from the commission, which could affect the conduct of the examinations.

He, however, maintained that the aim of the partnership was to curb identity theft and other examination offences.

“JAMB will no consider NIMC as a prerequisite for 2020 registration due to some shortcomings that would greatly affect our operations. We had entered into the agreement with NIMC with the view to eradicating identity theft and other things but that has been defeated.”

Also speaking, the Director-General NIMC Aliyu Azee, appreciated the partnership, while vowing to improve on its facilities ahead of 2021 exercise.

JAMB had said the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will have registration centres around Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in Nigeria for candidates who do not have the NIN to ensure ease during the examination.

Oloyede, the move was based on the law made by the National Assembly that anyone who does not implement the NIN is liable to conviction.