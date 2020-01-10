YQ Slams Media Outlets As Dagrin Never Made Lists Of Decade’s Best Artistes

Towards the end of year 2019, many media outlets compiled lists of artistes of the decade and singer, YQ has berated them for not including name of late indigenous Yoruba rapper, Oladapo Olaonipekun, better known as Dagrin.

Dagrin was a Nigerian rapper from Ogun state. who lost his life in a ghastly accident on April 22, 2010.

Concise News reports that so far, no list has Dagrin’s name on it.

Seemingly displeased with this, YQ, in a video on his social media handle, it was pertinent for the late rapper’s name to be there.

“I am not trying to start any drama, I’m just going to say I saw a list or a compilation of 50 best artistes of the decade and Dagrin’s name is not there. In 2009, he was pumping, in 2010 he passed on but his name is still there. Every year he’s being celebrated and I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in that kind of list.

“I am not saying everybody that’s there don’t deserved to be there, I respect everybody.When I’m out partying and they play anybody song I dance to it, I vibe to it because that’s part of the movement.

“There has to be that respect. Protect the legacy. I don’t know what you want to say, it’s just like compiling a list of rappers of all time and 2pac and Biggie are not there because they are no more, Common! Let’s try. If you want to argue, just tell me the reason why Dagrin is not supposed to be there. I am not trying to start a drama, I’m just trying to protect the legacy and that’s what I have to do. I know I’m doing the right thing. If you feel this offends you in any way, my apologies, but this is what I have to do, forget about my own side now, we will come to that”